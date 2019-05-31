Barak Vally Cem Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.53 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.53 crore in March 2019 down 15.16% from Rs. 45.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in March 2019 up 911.82% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2019 down 27.81% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2018.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2018.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 17.60 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 3.53% returns over the last 6 months and -27.42% over the last 12 months.