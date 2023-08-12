English
    Barak Vally Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barak Vally Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore in June 2023 up 49.29% from Rs. 36.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 up 79.87% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 35.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.59% returns over the last 6 months and 32.83% over the last 12 months.

    Barak Vally Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.4959.5636.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.4959.5636.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.4313.0610.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.652.82-2.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.794.313.54
    Depreciation1.581.771.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.2232.7218.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.824.894.42
    Other Income0.920.650.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.745.544.51
    Interest1.712.202.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.033.342.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.033.342.24
    Tax0.671.730.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.361.611.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.361.611.87
    Equity Share Capital22.1622.1622.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.720.84
    Diluted EPS1.510.720.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.510.720.84
    Diluted EPS1.510.720.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Barak Vally Cem #Barak Vally Cements #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

