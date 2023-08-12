Barak Vally Cem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.49 crore in June 2023 up 49.29% from Rs. 36.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in June 2023 up 79.87% from Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in June 2023 up 16.93% from Rs. 6.26 crore in June 2022.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.84 in June 2022.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 35.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.59% returns over the last 6 months and 32.83% over the last 12 months.