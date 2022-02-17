Barak Vally Cem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore in December 2021 up 14.93% from Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021 down 447.25% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021 down 36.78% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2020.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 26.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.96% over the last 12 months.