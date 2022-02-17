Barak Vally Cem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore, up 14.93% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Barak Vally Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore in December 2021 up 14.93% from Rs. 36.71 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2021 down 447.25% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2021 down 36.78% from Rs. 8.21 crore in December 2020.
Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 26.20 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.58% returns over the last 6 months and 45.96% over the last 12 months.
|Barak Vally Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.20
|35.47
|36.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.20
|35.47
|36.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.64
|11.36
|9.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.91
|-0.39
|0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|3.71
|3.19
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.04
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.45
|16.35
|15.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.67
|3.40
|6.79
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.28
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.10
|3.68
|6.90
|Interest
|2.19
|2.38
|3.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.91
|1.30
|3.55
|Exceptional Items
|-12.55
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.65
|1.30
|3.55
|Tax
|0.32
|0.22
|0.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.96
|1.08
|3.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.96
|1.08
|3.16
|Equity Share Capital
|22.16
|22.16
|22.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|0.49
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|0.49
|1.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|0.49
|1.42
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|0.49
|1.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited