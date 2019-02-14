Barak Vally Cem Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 31.30 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.30 crore in December 2018 down 17.31% from Rs. 37.85 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2018 down 64.2% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.57 crore in December 2018 up 11.62% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2017.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.69 in December 2017.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 15.00 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -20.00% returns over the last 6 months and -52.68% over the last 12 months.