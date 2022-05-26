 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Barak Vally Cem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barak Vally Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore in March 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 53.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 up 466.53% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022 up 65.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2021.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2021.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 24.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.

Barak Vally Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 54.18 36.88 53.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 54.18 36.88 53.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.55 14.81 15.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.76 2.68 1.29
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.04 2.23 4.67
Depreciation 2.09 0.96 1.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.15 14.70 27.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.12 1.50 2.52
Other Income 1.25 0.43 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.37 1.92 3.09
Interest 2.58 1.45 3.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.79 0.48 -0.25
Exceptional Items 4.96 -12.55 --
P/L Before Tax 7.76 -12.08 -0.25
Tax 2.64 0.32 1.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.11 -12.39 -1.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.11 -12.39 -1.39
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.11 -12.39 -1.39
Equity Share Capital 22.16 22.16 22.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 -5.59 -0.63
Diluted EPS 2.31 -5.59 -0.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.31 -5.59 -0.63
Diluted EPS 2.31 -5.59 -0.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
