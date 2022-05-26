Barak Vally Cem Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.18 crore in March 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 53.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2022 up 466.53% from Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in March 2022 up 65.78% from Rs. 4.50 crore in March 2021.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.63 in March 2021.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 24.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -3.20% over the last 12 months.