Barak Vally Cem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore, up 42.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore in June 2023 up 42.58% from Rs. 38.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 131.97% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2023 up 23.14% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022.

Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 36.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.23% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.