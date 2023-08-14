English
    Barak Vally Cem Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore, up 42.58% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Barak Vally Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.57 crore in June 2023 up 42.58% from Rs. 38.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2023 up 131.97% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.45 crore in June 2023 up 23.14% from Rs. 6.05 crore in June 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.63 in June 2022.

    Barak Vally Cem shares closed at 36.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.23% returns over the last 6 months and 39.43% over the last 12 months.

    Barak Vally Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.5760.6838.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.5760.6838.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.929.268.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.421.600.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.142.43-1.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.304.763.85
    Depreciation1.661.851.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.2736.1621.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.864.614.10
    Other Income0.930.930.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.795.554.20
    Interest1.852.382.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.943.171.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.943.171.78
    Tax0.671.890.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.261.281.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.261.281.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.261.281.41
    Equity Share Capital22.1622.1622.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.470.580.63
    Diluted EPS1.470.580.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.470.580.63
    Diluted EPS1.470.580.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

