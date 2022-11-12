English
    Banswara Syntex Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore, up 32.42% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore in September 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 306.96 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2022 up 199.17% from Rs. 11.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.44 crore in September 2022 up 48.71% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

    Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.86 in September 2021.

    Banswara Syntex shares closed at 102.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and -0.44% over the last 12 months.

    Banswara Syntex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.48352.18306.96
    Other Operating Income--3.30--
    Total Income From Operations406.48355.48306.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.16171.53132.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.86-25.1011.76
    Power & Fuel--52.02--
    Employees Cost74.6166.3056.11
    Depreciation10.459.8610.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.6446.9176.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.4733.9518.76
    Other Income1.512.665.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.9936.6123.81
    Interest7.807.585.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.1929.0317.93
    Exceptional Items0.010.361.72
    P/L Before Tax33.2029.3919.65
    Tax-1.9310.377.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.1319.0211.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.1319.0211.74
    Equity Share Capital17.1217.1217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2611.126.86
    Diluted EPS10.2611.126.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.2611.126.86
    Diluted EPS10.2611.126.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Banswara Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:28 pm