Banswara Syntex Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 329.43 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 329.43 crore in March 2019 up 0.46% from Rs. 327.91 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.32 crore in March 2019 up 531.93% from Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.01 crore in March 2019 up 55.27% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2018.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.37 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2018.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 73.25 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -20.98% over the last 12 months.