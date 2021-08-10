Banswara Syntex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 212.24 crore, up 135.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.24 crore in June 2021 up 135.88% from Rs. 89.98 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2021 up 122.57% from Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.64 crore in June 2021 up 752.49% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2020.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.55 in June 2020.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 222.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.64% returns over the last 6 months and 233.08% over the last 12 months.