Banswara Syntex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore, up 21.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:Net Sales at Rs 367.85 crore in December 2022 up 21.32% from Rs. 303.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.44 crore in December 2022 up 140.44% from Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.36 crore in December 2022 up 74.89% from Rs. 33.37 crore in December 2021.
Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.60 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.15 in December 2021.
|Banswara Syntex shares closed at 147.90 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 19.52% returns over the last 6 months and 31.78% over the last 12 months.
|Banswara Syntex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|367.85
|406.48
|303.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|367.85
|406.48
|303.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|161.95
|188.16
|149.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.13
|-12.86
|-21.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.46
|74.61
|55.13
|Depreciation
|10.23
|10.45
|10.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|93.90
|106.64
|91.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.45
|39.47
|18.41
|Other Income
|4.68
|1.51
|4.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|48.13
|40.99
|23.07
|Interest
|8.67
|7.80
|6.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.46
|33.19
|16.67
|Exceptional Items
|0.24
|0.01
|1.13
|P/L Before Tax
|39.70
|33.20
|17.81
|Tax
|10.26
|-1.93
|5.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.44
|35.13
|12.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.44
|35.13
|12.24
|Equity Share Capital
|17.12
|17.12
|17.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.60
|10.26
|7.15
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|10.26
|7.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.60
|10.26
|7.15
|Diluted EPS
|8.60
|10.26
|7.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited