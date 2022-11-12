Banswara Syntex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore, up 32.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore in September 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 306.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2022 up 203.81% from Rs. 11.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.44 crore in September 2022 up 48.71% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in September 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 101.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -1.10% over the last 12 months.