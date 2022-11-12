 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Banswara Syntex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore, up 32.42% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 406.48 crore in September 2022 up 32.42% from Rs. 306.96 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.13 crore in September 2022 up 203.81% from Rs. 11.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.44 crore in September 2022 up 48.71% from Rs. 34.59 crore in September 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.76 in September 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 101.20 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and -1.10% over the last 12 months.

Banswara Syntex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 406.48 352.18 306.96
Other Operating Income -- 3.30 --
Total Income From Operations 406.48 355.48 306.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.16 171.53 132.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.86 -25.10 11.76
Power & Fuel -- 52.02 --
Employees Cost 74.61 66.30 56.11
Depreciation 10.45 9.86 10.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 106.64 46.91 76.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.47 33.95 18.76
Other Income 1.51 2.66 5.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.99 36.61 23.81
Interest 7.80 7.58 5.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.19 29.03 17.93
Exceptional Items 0.01 0.36 1.72
P/L Before Tax 33.20 29.39 19.65
Tax -1.93 10.37 7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.13 19.02 11.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.13 19.02 11.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.40 -0.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.13 18.62 11.56
Equity Share Capital 17.12 17.12 17.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 10.88 6.76
Diluted EPS 10.26 10.88 6.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.26 10.88 6.76
Diluted EPS 10.26 10.88 6.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banswara Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.