 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Banswara Syntex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore in March 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 254.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 39.39 crore in March 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.86 in March 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 273.75 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 166.68% over the last 12 months.

Banswara Syntex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 361.34 303.20 254.15
Other Operating Income 6.04 -- --
Total Income From Operations 367.37 303.20 254.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 172.90 149.31 111.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.08 -21.00 3.64
Power & Fuel 46.72 -- --
Employees Cost 62.68 55.13 49.80
Depreciation 9.90 10.30 10.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.40 91.05 58.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.85 18.41 20.03
Other Income 5.61 4.66 8.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.46 23.07 28.53
Interest 6.55 6.40 6.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.91 16.67 21.73
Exceptional Items 0.07 1.13 0.27
P/L Before Tax 31.98 17.81 22.00
Tax 12.53 5.56 5.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.45 12.24 16.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.45 12.24 16.74
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.61 -0.34 0.14
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.84 11.90 16.88
Equity Share Capital 17.12 17.12 17.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.01 7.15 9.86
Diluted EPS 11.01 7.15 9.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.01 7.15 9.86
Diluted EPS 11.01 7.15 9.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banswara Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.