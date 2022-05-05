English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Banswara Syntex Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore, up 44.55% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2022 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 367.37 crore in March 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 254.15 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.84 crore in March 2022 up 11.6% from Rs. 16.88 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.36 crore in March 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 39.39 crore in March 2021.

    Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 11.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.86 in March 2021.

    Close

    Banswara Syntex shares closed at 273.75 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.82% returns over the last 6 months and 166.68% over the last 12 months.

    Banswara Syntex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.34303.20254.15
    Other Operating Income6.04----
    Total Income From Operations367.37303.20254.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.90149.31111.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.08-21.003.64
    Power & Fuel46.72----
    Employees Cost62.6855.1349.80
    Depreciation9.9010.3010.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses47.4091.0558.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.8518.4120.03
    Other Income5.614.668.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.4623.0728.53
    Interest6.556.406.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.9116.6721.73
    Exceptional Items0.071.130.27
    P/L Before Tax31.9817.8122.00
    Tax12.535.565.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4512.2416.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4512.2416.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.61-0.340.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.8411.9016.88
    Equity Share Capital17.1217.1217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.017.159.86
    Diluted EPS11.017.159.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.017.159.86
    Diluted EPS11.017.159.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Banswara Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: May 5, 2022 09:00 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.