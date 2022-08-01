 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Banswara Syntex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore, up 67.49% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore in June 2022 up 67.49% from Rs. 212.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022 up 462.07% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.47 crore in June 2022 up 136.61% from Rs. 19.64 crore in June 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 233.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.

Banswara Syntex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 352.18 361.34 212.24
Other Operating Income 3.30 6.04 --
Total Income From Operations 355.48 367.37 212.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.53 172.90 108.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.10 -5.08 -22.38
Power & Fuel 52.02 46.72 --
Employees Cost 66.30 62.68 46.94
Depreciation 9.86 9.90 10.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.91 47.40 61.12
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.95 32.85 7.12
Other Income 2.66 5.61 1.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.61 38.46 8.76
Interest 7.58 6.55 5.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.03 31.91 2.80
Exceptional Items 0.36 0.07 -0.23
P/L Before Tax 29.39 31.98 2.58
Tax 10.37 12.53 -0.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.02 19.45 3.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.02 19.45 3.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.40 -0.61 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.62 18.84 3.31
Equity Share Capital 17.12 17.12 17.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.88 11.01 1.93
Diluted EPS 10.88 11.01 1.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.88 11.01 1.93
Diluted EPS 10.88 11.01 1.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:00 am
