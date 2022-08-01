Banswara Syntex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore, up 67.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore in June 2022 up 67.49% from Rs. 212.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022 up 462.07% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.47 crore in June 2022 up 136.61% from Rs. 19.64 crore in June 2021.

Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2021.

Banswara Syntex shares closed at 233.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.