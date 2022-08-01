English
    Banswara Syntex Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore, up 67.49% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Banswara Syntex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.48 crore in June 2022 up 67.49% from Rs. 212.24 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.62 crore in June 2022 up 462.07% from Rs. 3.31 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.47 crore in June 2022 up 136.61% from Rs. 19.64 crore in June 2021.

    Banswara Syntex EPS has increased to Rs. 10.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2021.

    Banswara Syntex shares closed at 233.05 on July 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.35% returns over the last 6 months and 4.13% over the last 12 months.

    Banswara Syntex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations352.18361.34212.24
    Other Operating Income3.306.04--
    Total Income From Operations355.48367.37212.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.53172.90108.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.10-5.08-22.38
    Power & Fuel52.0246.72--
    Employees Cost66.3062.6846.94
    Depreciation9.869.9010.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses46.9147.4061.12
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.9532.857.12
    Other Income2.665.611.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6138.468.76
    Interest7.586.555.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.0331.912.80
    Exceptional Items0.360.07-0.23
    P/L Before Tax29.3931.982.58
    Tax10.3712.53-0.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.0219.453.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.0219.453.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.40-0.610.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.6218.843.31
    Equity Share Capital17.1217.1217.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8811.011.93
    Diluted EPS10.8811.011.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.8811.011.93
    Diluted EPS10.8811.011.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Banswara Syntex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Synthetic Blended
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:00 am
