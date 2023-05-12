English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bansal Roofing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore, up 22.69% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bansal Roofing Products are:Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore in March 2023 up 22.69% from Rs. 20.03 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 up 19.58% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 up 25.97% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.
    Bansal Roofing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.Bansal Roofing shares closed at 69.02 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.01% over the last 12 months.
    Bansal Roofing Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5822.4320.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5822.4320.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.1314.9118.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.192.94-1.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.630.45
    Depreciation0.260.240.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.752.321.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.951.401.66
    Other Income0.070.05--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.021.451.66
    Interest0.150.140.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.871.311.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.871.311.58
    Tax0.480.430.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.390.881.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.390.881.16
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.670.88
    Diluted EPS1.050.670.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.050.670.88
    Diluted EPS1.050.670.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Bansal Roofing #Bansal Roofing Products #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 12, 2023 03:44 pm