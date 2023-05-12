Bansal Roofing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore, up 22.69% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bansal Roofing Products are:Net Sales at Rs 24.58 crore in March 2023 up 22.69% from Rs. 20.03 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in March 2023 up 19.58% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.28 crore in March 2023 up 25.97% from Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022.
Bansal Roofing EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2022.
|Bansal Roofing shares closed at 69.02 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.33% returns over the last 6 months and 8.01% over the last 12 months.
|Bansal Roofing Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.58
|22.43
|20.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.58
|22.43
|20.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|20.13
|14.91
|18.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.19
|2.94
|-1.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.63
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.75
|2.32
|1.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.95
|1.40
|1.66
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.02
|1.45
|1.66
|Interest
|0.15
|0.14
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.87
|1.31
|1.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.87
|1.31
|1.58
|Tax
|0.48
|0.43
|0.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.39
|0.88
|1.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.39
|0.88
|1.16
|Equity Share Capital
|13.18
|13.18
|13.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.67
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.67
|0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.05
|0.67
|0.88
|Diluted EPS
|1.05
|0.67
|0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited