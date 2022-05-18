Bansal Roofing Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.03 crore, up 24.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.03 crore in March 2022 up 24.57% from Rs. 16.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2022 up 20.94% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2022 up 26.57% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2021.

Bansal Roofing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.92 in March 2021.

Bansal Roofing shares closed at 70.20 on May 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.95% returns over the last 6 months and 120.89% over the last 12 months.