Bansal Roofing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in June 2023 up 19.91% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 58.26% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 51.52% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

Bansal Roofing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

Bansal Roofing shares closed at 107.48 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.94% over the last 12 months.