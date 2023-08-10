English
    Bansal Roofing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore, up 19.91% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bansal Roofing Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.93 crore in June 2023 up 19.91% from Rs. 24.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 58.26% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2023 up 51.52% from Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022.

    Bansal Roofing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2022.

    Bansal Roofing shares closed at 107.48 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.86% returns over the last 6 months and 80.94% over the last 12 months.

    Bansal Roofing Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.9324.5824.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.9324.5824.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5220.1321.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.02-0.19-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.680.55
    Depreciation0.300.260.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.721.751.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.641.951.10
    Other Income0.060.070.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.702.021.11
    Interest0.150.150.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.541.870.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.541.870.97
    Tax0.390.480.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.151.390.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.151.390.73
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.050.55
    Diluted EPS0.871.050.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.871.050.55
    Diluted EPS0.871.050.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

