Bansal Roofing Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore, up 18.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.13 crore in June 2022 up 18.8% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022 down 51.63% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in June 2022 down 41.33% from Rs. 2.25 crore in June 2021.

Bansal Roofing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in June 2021.

Bansal Roofing shares closed at 62.35 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.58% returns over the last 6 months and 98.88% over the last 12 months.