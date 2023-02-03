Bansal Roofing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore, up 83.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.32% from Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 up 52.25% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.