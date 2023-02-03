English
    Bansal Roofing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore, up 83.32% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bansal Roofing Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.43 crore in December 2022 up 83.32% from Rs. 12.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2022 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2022 up 52.25% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.

    Bansal Roofing Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4322.1212.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4322.1212.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9118.8310.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.94-0.64-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.610.45
    Depreciation0.240.230.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.321.580.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.401.520.95
    Other Income0.050.040.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.451.561.01
    Interest0.140.130.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.311.431.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.311.431.00
    Tax0.430.250.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.881.180.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.881.180.75
    Equity Share Capital13.1813.1813.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.57
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.57
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited