Bannariamman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 446.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.93 crore in September 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 21.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in September 2022 up 31.23% from Rs. 53.13 crore in September 2021.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 21.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.84 in September 2021.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,810.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months and 22.17% over the last 12 months.