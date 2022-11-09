 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannariamman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore, up 14.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 510.06 crore in September 2022 up 14.23% from Rs. 446.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.93 crore in September 2022 up 27.49% from Rs. 21.12 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.72 crore in September 2022 up 31.23% from Rs. 53.13 crore in September 2021.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 21.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.84 in September 2021.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,810.95 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.80% returns over the last 6 months and 22.17% over the last 12 months.

Bannariamman Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 510.06 426.72 446.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 510.06 426.72 446.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 513.38 160.84 459.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.19 0.71 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -178.88 119.74 -152.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.11 32.69 27.88
Depreciation 18.73 18.02 15.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.06 77.57 59.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.48 17.14 36.58
Other Income 1.52 33.89 1.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.99 51.03 37.82
Interest 13.00 12.96 6.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.99 38.07 31.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.99 38.07 31.21
Tax 11.06 12.38 10.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.93 25.69 21.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.93 25.69 21.12
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.47 20.49 16.84
Diluted EPS 21.47 20.49 16.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.47 20.49 16.84
Diluted EPS 21.47 20.49 16.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:30 am
