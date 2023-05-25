Bannariamman Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 656.44 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

    Net Sales at Rs 656.44 crore in March 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 461.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.92 crore in March 2023 up 105.58% from Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.36 crore in March 2023 up 45.44% from Rs. 72.44 crore in March 2022.

    Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 39.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.36 in March 2022.

    Bannariamman shares closed at 2,762.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 8.10% over the last 12 months.

    Bannariamman Sugars
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations656.44932.36461.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations656.44932.36461.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials496.80531.01492.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.971.210.63
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-69.71178.81-196.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.9337.1331.08
    Depreciation18.4918.7922.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.4286.3763.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.5379.0347.97
    Other Income2.341.572.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.8780.6050.35
    Interest10.4012.929.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.4767.6841.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax76.4767.6841.00
    Tax26.5526.8316.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.9240.8524.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.9240.8524.28
    Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.8132.5819.36
    Diluted EPS39.8132.5819.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS39.8132.5819.36
    Diluted EPS39.8132.5819.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bannariamman #Bannariamman Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am