Bannariamman Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 656.44 crore, up 42.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.44 crore in March 2023 up 42.12% from Rs. 461.88 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.92 crore in March 2023 up 105.58% from Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.36 crore in March 2023 up 45.44% from Rs. 72.44 crore in March 2022.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 39.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 19.36 in March 2022.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,762.80 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and 8.10% over the last 12 months.