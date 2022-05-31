Bannariamman Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.88 crore, up 24.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 461.88 crore in March 2022 up 24.2% from Rs. 371.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.44 crore in March 2022 up 50.51% from Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 19.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.43 in March 2021.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,547.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.58% returns over the last 6 months and 43.79% over the last 12 months.