 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bannariamman Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 461.88 crore, up 24.2% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 461.88 crore in March 2022 up 24.2% from Rs. 371.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.28 crore in March 2022 up 11.12% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.44 crore in March 2022 up 50.51% from Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 19.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.43 in March 2021.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,547.40 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.58% returns over the last 6 months and 43.79% over the last 12 months.

Bannariamman Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 461.88 714.31 371.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 461.88 714.31 371.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 492.67 393.29 388.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.63 1.01 0.51
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -196.42 180.16 -143.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.08 29.14 29.54
Depreciation 22.09 15.40 16.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.86 45.22 50.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.97 50.08 28.97
Other Income 2.38 1.19 2.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 50.35 51.28 31.71
Interest 9.36 7.46 8.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.00 43.81 22.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.00 43.81 22.88
Tax 16.71 14.27 1.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.28 29.54 21.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.28 29.54 21.85
Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.36 23.56 17.43
Diluted EPS 19.36 23.56 17.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.36 23.56 17.43
Diluted EPS 19.36 23.56 17.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannariamman #Bannariamman Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: May 31, 2022 02:17 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.