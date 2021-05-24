Bannariamman Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 371.89 crore, down 22.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.89 crore in March 2021 down 22.27% from Rs. 478.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2021 down 30.25% from Rs. 31.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021 down 29.72% from Rs. 68.48 crore in March 2020.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.98 in March 2020.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,838.40 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)