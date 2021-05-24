MARKET NEWS

Bannariamman Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 371.89 crore, down 22.27% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2021 / 08:09 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:

Net Sales at Rs 371.89 crore in March 2021 down 22.27% from Rs. 478.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2021 down 30.25% from Rs. 31.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.13 crore in March 2021 down 29.72% from Rs. 68.48 crore in March 2020.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.43 in March 2021 from Rs. 24.98 in March 2020.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,838.40 on May 21, 2021 (NSE)

Bannariamman Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations371.89453.26478.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations371.89453.26478.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials388.59331.27359.47
Purchase of Traded Goods0.511.061.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-143.08-5.61-51.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost29.5428.3331.74
Depreciation16.4216.5316.54
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses50.9434.7870.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9746.8950.55
Other Income2.754.651.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7151.5451.94
Interest8.8310.099.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8841.4541.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.8841.4541.98
Tax1.039.5210.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.8531.9331.33
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.8531.9331.33
Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.4325.4624.98
Diluted EPS17.4325.4624.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS17.4325.4624.98
Diluted EPS17.4325.4624.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannariamman #Bannariamman Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: May 24, 2021 08:00 pm

