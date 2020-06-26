Bannariamman Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 478.42 crore, up 69.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 478.42 crore in March 2020 up 69.24% from Rs. 282.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.33 crore in March 2020 up 42.34% from Rs. 22.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.48 crore in March 2020 up 29.82% from Rs. 52.75 crore in March 2019.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 17.55 in March 2019.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,069.40 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.05% returns over the last 6 months and -23.89% over the last 12 months.