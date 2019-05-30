Bannariamman Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 282.68 crore, up 57.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 282.68 crore in March 2019 up 57.38% from Rs. 179.62 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.01 crore in March 2019 up 465.54% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.75 crore in March 2019 up 162.96% from Rs. 20.06 crore in March 2018.

Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 17.55 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.10 in March 2018.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,403.35 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.09% returns over the last 6 months and -11.85% over the last 12 months.