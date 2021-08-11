Bannariamman Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 373.07 crore, up 14.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 373.07 crore in June 2021 up 14.51% from Rs. 325.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.04 crore in June 2021 down 60.69% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.76 crore in June 2021 down 33.89% from Rs. 43.50 crore in June 2020.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.22 in June 2020.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,782.75 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.25% returns over the last 6 months and 37.06% over the last 12 months.