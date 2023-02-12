Bannariamman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.36 crore, up 30.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 932.36 510.06 714.31 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 932.36 510.06 714.31 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 531.01 513.38 393.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.21 1.19 1.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 178.81 -178.88 180.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 37.13 33.11 29.14 Depreciation 18.79 18.73 15.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 86.37 73.06 45.22 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 79.03 49.48 50.08 Other Income 1.57 1.52 1.19 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 80.60 50.99 51.28 Interest 12.92 13.00 7.46 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.68 37.99 43.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 67.68 37.99 43.81 Tax 26.83 11.06 14.27 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.85 26.93 29.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.85 26.93 29.54 Equity Share Capital 12.54 12.54 12.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.58 21.47 23.56 Diluted EPS 32.58 21.47 23.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 32.58 21.47 23.56 Diluted EPS 32.58 21.47 23.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited