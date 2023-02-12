 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannariamman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.36 crore, up 30.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 932.36 crore in December 2022 up 30.53% from Rs. 714.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.85 crore in December 2022 up 38.28% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.06% from Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021.
Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 32.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.56 in December 2021. Bannariamman shares closed at 2,786.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.
Bannariamman Sugars
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations932.36510.06714.31
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations932.36510.06714.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials531.01513.38393.29
Purchase of Traded Goods1.211.191.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks178.81-178.88180.16
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost37.1333.1129.14
Depreciation18.7918.7315.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses86.3773.0645.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.0349.4850.08
Other Income1.571.521.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.6050.9951.28
Interest12.9213.007.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.6837.9943.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax67.6837.9943.81
Tax26.8311.0614.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities40.8526.9329.54
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period40.8526.9329.54
Equity Share Capital12.5412.5412.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.5821.4723.56
Diluted EPS32.5821.4723.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.5821.4723.56
Diluted EPS32.5821.4723.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannariamman #Bannariamman Sugars #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:11 am