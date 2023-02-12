Bannariamman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 932.36 crore, up 30.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannariamman Sugars are:Net Sales at Rs 932.36 crore in December 2022 up 30.53% from Rs. 714.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.85 crore in December 2022 up 38.28% from Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.39 crore in December 2022 up 49.06% from Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021.
Bannariamman EPS has increased to Rs. 32.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 23.56 in December 2021.
|Bannariamman shares closed at 2,786.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.85% returns over the last 6 months and -0.75% over the last 12 months.
|Bannariamman Sugars
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|932.36
|510.06
|714.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|932.36
|510.06
|714.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|531.01
|513.38
|393.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.21
|1.19
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|178.81
|-178.88
|180.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.13
|33.11
|29.14
|Depreciation
|18.79
|18.73
|15.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|86.37
|73.06
|45.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|79.03
|49.48
|50.08
|Other Income
|1.57
|1.52
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.60
|50.99
|51.28
|Interest
|12.92
|13.00
|7.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.68
|37.99
|43.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|67.68
|37.99
|43.81
|Tax
|26.83
|11.06
|14.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|40.85
|26.93
|29.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|40.85
|26.93
|29.54
|Equity Share Capital
|12.54
|12.54
|12.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.58
|21.47
|23.56
|Diluted EPS
|32.58
|21.47
|23.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|32.58
|21.47
|23.56
|Diluted EPS
|32.58
|21.47
|23.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited