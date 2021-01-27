Bannariamman Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 453.26 crore, up 5.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 453.26 crore in December 2020 up 5.04% from Rs. 431.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.93 crore in December 2020 down 11.49% from Rs. 36.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.07 crore in December 2020 down 5.45% from Rs. 71.99 crore in December 2019.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 25.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 28.77 in December 2019.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,463.10 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.67% over the last 12 months.