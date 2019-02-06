Bannariamman Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 361.86 crore, down 21.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 361.86 crore in December 2018 down 21.39% from Rs. 460.32 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.20 crore in December 2018 down 37.45% from Rs. 32.29 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.07 crore in December 2018 down 26.55% from Rs. 66.81 crore in December 2017.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 25.75 in December 2017.

Bannariamman shares closed at 1,465.10 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.61% returns over the last 6 months and -18.56% over the last 12 months.