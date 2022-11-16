 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannari A Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore in September 2022 down 20.28% from Rs. 317.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 187.65% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 253.44 292.25 317.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 253.44 292.25 317.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 219.23 280.02 214.48
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.50 0.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.92 -77.28 -10.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.82 28.77 26.00
Depreciation 6.89 6.97 6.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.23 37.07 41.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.82 16.21 40.25
Other Income 0.08 0.21 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.74 16.43 41.11
Interest 12.40 10.67 14.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -21.14 5.76 27.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -21.14 5.76 27.07
Tax -5.62 1.34 9.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -15.51 4.41 17.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -15.51 4.41 17.70
Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 15.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.39 0.68 5.62
Diluted EPS -2.39 0.68 5.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.39 0.68 5.62
Diluted EPS -2.39 0.68 5.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:33 am