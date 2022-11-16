Bannari A Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore in September 2022 down 20.28% from Rs. 317.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 187.65% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2021.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|253.44
|292.25
|317.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|253.44
|292.25
|317.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|219.23
|280.02
|214.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.50
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.92
|-77.28
|-10.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.82
|28.77
|26.00
|Depreciation
|6.89
|6.97
|6.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.23
|37.07
|41.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.82
|16.21
|40.25
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.21
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.74
|16.43
|41.11
|Interest
|12.40
|10.67
|14.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.14
|5.76
|27.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.14
|5.76
|27.07
|Tax
|-5.62
|1.34
|9.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-15.51
|4.41
|17.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-15.51
|4.41
|17.70
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|0.68
|5.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|0.68
|5.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.39
|0.68
|5.62
|Diluted EPS
|-2.39
|0.68
|5.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited