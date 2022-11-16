Bannari A Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore in September 2022 down 20.28% from Rs. 317.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 187.65% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.