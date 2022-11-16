English
    Bannari A Spg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.44 crore in September 2022 down 20.28% from Rs. 317.90 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.51 crore in September 2022 down 187.65% from Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.85 crore in September 2022 down 103.88% from Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2021.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.60 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -31.72% returns over the last 6 months and -31.27% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.44292.25317.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.44292.25317.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.23280.02214.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.500.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.92-77.28-10.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8228.7726.00
    Depreciation6.896.976.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.2337.0741.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.8216.2140.25
    Other Income0.080.210.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.7416.4341.11
    Interest12.4010.6714.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-21.145.7627.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-21.145.7627.07
    Tax-5.621.349.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.514.4117.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.514.4117.70
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4215.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.390.685.62
    Diluted EPS-2.390.685.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.390.685.62
    Diluted EPS-2.390.685.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
