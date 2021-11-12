Bannari A Spg Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 317.90 crore, up 35.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 317.90 crore in September 2021 up 35.36% from Rs. 234.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.70 crore in September 2021 up 327.79% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.71 crore in September 2021 up 269.56% from Rs. 12.91 crore in September 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.93 in September 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 70.90 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 52.87% returns over the last 6 months and 151.60% over the last 12 months.