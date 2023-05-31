Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore in March 2023 down 12.73% from Rs. 383.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2023 down 723.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.17% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.