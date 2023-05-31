English
    Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore in March 2023 down 12.73% from Rs. 383.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2023 down 723.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.17% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations334.44215.02383.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations334.44215.02383.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials199.23196.36281.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.19--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.43-38.60-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2623.7035.12
    Depreciation8.516.837.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.1435.1845.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.33-8.6512.64
    Other Income2.381.051.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.95-7.6114.41
    Interest11.9612.609.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-14.91-20.214.42
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-14.91-20.214.42
    Tax-5.39-6.002.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.52-14.211.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.52-14.211.53
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-2.190.92
    Diluted EPS-1.47-2.190.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.47-2.190.92
    Diluted EPS-1.47-2.190.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 12:22 pm