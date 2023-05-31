Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore, down 12.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 334.44 crore in March 2023 down 12.73% from Rs. 383.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.52 crore in March 2023 down 723.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in March 2023 down 75.17% from Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 41.20 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|334.44
|215.02
|383.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|334.44
|215.02
|383.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|199.23
|196.36
|281.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|0.19
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|71.43
|-38.60
|-0.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.26
|23.70
|35.12
|Depreciation
|8.51
|6.83
|7.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.14
|35.18
|45.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-8.65
|12.64
|Other Income
|2.38
|1.05
|1.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.95
|-7.61
|14.41
|Interest
|11.96
|12.60
|9.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-14.91
|-20.21
|4.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.91
|-20.21
|4.42
|Tax
|-5.39
|-6.00
|2.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.52
|-14.21
|1.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.52
|-14.21
|1.53
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|32.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-2.19
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-2.19
|0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-2.19
|0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-2.19
|0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited