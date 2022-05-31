Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore, up 42.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore in March 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 268.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 86.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021.
Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 58.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|383.22
|377.50
|268.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|383.22
|377.50
|268.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.84
|237.78
|170.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.04
|0.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.32
|26.61
|5.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|35.12
|27.94
|23.94
|Depreciation
|7.98
|6.83
|6.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.97
|40.81
|35.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.64
|37.49
|26.51
|Other Income
|1.77
|1.44
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.41
|38.92
|26.83
|Interest
|9.99
|11.00
|13.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.42
|27.92
|13.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.42
|27.92
|13.77
|Tax
|2.89
|10.66
|2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.53
|17.27
|11.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.53
|17.27
|11.66
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|5.11
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|5.11
|3.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.92
|5.11
|3.70
|Diluted EPS
|0.92
|5.11
|3.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited