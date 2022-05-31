 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore, up 42.51% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore in March 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 268.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 86.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 58.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 383.22 377.50 268.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 383.22 377.50 268.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 281.84 237.78 170.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 0.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.32 26.61 5.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.12 27.94 23.94
Depreciation 7.98 6.83 6.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.97 40.81 35.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.64 37.49 26.51
Other Income 1.77 1.44 0.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.41 38.92 26.83
Interest 9.99 11.00 13.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.42 27.92 13.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.42 27.92 13.77
Tax 2.89 10.66 2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.53 17.27 11.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.53 17.27 11.66
Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 15.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 5.11 3.70
Diluted EPS 0.92 5.11 3.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.92 5.11 3.70
Diluted EPS 0.92 5.11 3.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
