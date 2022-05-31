English
    Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore, up 42.51% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore in March 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 268.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 86.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021.

    Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 58.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.22377.50268.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.22377.50268.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials281.84237.78170.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.040.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.3226.615.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.1227.9423.94
    Depreciation7.986.836.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.9740.8135.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6437.4926.51
    Other Income1.771.440.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4138.9226.83
    Interest9.9911.0013.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.4227.9213.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.4227.9213.77
    Tax2.8910.662.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.5317.2711.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.5317.2711.66
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4215.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.925.113.70
    Diluted EPS0.925.113.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.925.113.70
    Diluted EPS0.925.113.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: May 31, 2022 01:03 pm
