Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore, up 42.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.22 crore in March 2022 up 42.51% from Rs. 268.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2022 down 86.91% from Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.39 crore in March 2022 down 33.6% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 58.70 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.20% returns over the last 6 months and -3.09% over the last 12 months.