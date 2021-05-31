Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.91 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.91 crore in March 2021 up 13.54% from Rs. 236.85 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021 up 252.57% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021 up 254.95% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 104.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.81% returns over the last 6 months and 160.07% over the last 12 months.