Bannari A Spg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.91 crore, up 13.54% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 268.91 crore in March 2021 up 13.54% from Rs. 236.85 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.66 crore in March 2021 up 252.57% from Rs. 7.64 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2021 up 254.95% from Rs. 9.50 crore in March 2020.
Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.70 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.85 in March 2020.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 104.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.81% returns over the last 6 months and 160.07% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.91
|234.86
|242.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.91
|234.86
|242.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|170.36
|134.08
|149.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|--
|0.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.33
|33.25
|33.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.94
|21.11
|19.85
|Depreciation
|6.89
|6.62
|8.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.41
|34.03
|23.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.51
|5.77
|7.32
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.52
|13.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.83
|6.29
|20.88
|Interest
|13.06
|15.46
|17.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.77
|-9.17
|3.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.77
|-9.17
|3.63
|Tax
|2.10
|-1.40
|2.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|11.66
|-7.77
|1.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|11.66
|-7.77
|1.22
|Equity Share Capital
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|-4.93
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.70
|-4.93
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.70
|-4.93
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|3.70
|-4.93
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited