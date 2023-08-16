Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore, down 29.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore in June 2023 down 29.6% from Rs. 292.25 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 down 238.72% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.38% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.