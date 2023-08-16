English
    Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore, down 29.6% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.74 crore in June 2023 down 29.6% from Rs. 292.25 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.12 crore in June 2023 down 238.72% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.78 crore in June 2023 down 45.38% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.74334.44292.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.74334.44292.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials202.56199.23280.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.180.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-67.2071.43-77.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.8723.2628.77
    Depreciation7.978.516.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1137.1437.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.43-5.3316.21
    Other Income0.372.380.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.81-2.9516.43
    Interest13.7311.9610.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.93-14.915.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-8.93-14.915.76
    Tax-2.81-5.391.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.12-9.524.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.12-9.524.41
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-1.470.68
    Diluted EPS-0.94-1.470.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.94-1.470.68
    Diluted EPS-0.94-1.470.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:15 am

