 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore in June 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2022 down 63.86% from Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 32.62% from Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021.

Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 52.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.77% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 292.25 383.22 206.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 292.25 383.22 206.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 280.02 281.84 146.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 -- 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -77.28 -0.32 -28.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.77 35.12 21.65
Depreciation 6.97 7.98 6.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.07 45.97 31.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.21 12.64 27.77
Other Income 0.21 1.77 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.43 14.41 27.96
Interest 10.67 9.99 11.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.76 4.42 16.66
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.76 4.42 16.66
Tax 1.34 2.89 4.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.41 1.53 12.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.41 1.53 12.21
Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 15.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.92 3.87
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.92 3.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.68 0.92 3.87
Diluted EPS 0.68 0.92 3.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: Aug 12, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.