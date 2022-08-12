Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore in June 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2022 down 63.86% from Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 32.62% from Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021.

Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 52.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.77% over the last 12 months.