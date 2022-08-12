Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore, up 41.31% Y-o-Y
August 12, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 292.25 crore in June 2022 up 41.31% from Rs. 206.81 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2022 down 63.86% from Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022 down 32.62% from Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021.
Bannari A Spg EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.87 in June 2021.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 52.50 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.77% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|292.25
|383.22
|206.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|292.25
|383.22
|206.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|280.02
|281.84
|146.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|--
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-77.28
|-0.32
|-28.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.77
|35.12
|21.65
|Depreciation
|6.97
|7.98
|6.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.07
|45.97
|31.63
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.21
|12.64
|27.77
|Other Income
|0.21
|1.77
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.43
|14.41
|27.96
|Interest
|10.67
|9.99
|11.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|5.76
|4.42
|16.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|5.76
|4.42
|16.66
|Tax
|1.34
|2.89
|4.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.41
|1.53
|12.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.41
|1.53
|12.21
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.92
|3.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.92
|3.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.68
|0.92
|3.87
|Diluted EPS
|0.68
|0.92
|3.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited