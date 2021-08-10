Bannari A Spg Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore, up 101.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.81 crore in June 2021 up 101.23% from Rs. 102.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.21 crore in June 2021 up 153.24% from Rs. 22.93 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.73 crore in June 2021 up 738.42% from Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 3.87 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.55 in June 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 95.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.22% returns over the last 6 months and 123.92% over the last 12 months.