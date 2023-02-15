Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 215.02 253.44 377.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 215.02 253.44 377.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 196.36 219.23 237.78 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.19 -- 0.04 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -38.60 -7.92 26.61 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 23.70 20.82 27.94 Depreciation 6.83 6.89 6.83 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 35.18 23.23 40.81 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.65 -8.82 37.49 Other Income 1.05 0.08 1.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.61 -8.74 38.92 Interest 12.60 12.40 11.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.21 -21.14 27.92 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -20.21 -21.14 27.92 Tax -6.00 -5.62 10.66 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.21 -15.51 17.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.21 -15.51 17.27 Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 32.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.19 -2.39 5.11 Diluted EPS -2.19 -2.39 5.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.19 -2.39 5.11 Diluted EPS -2.19 -2.39 5.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited