Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.04% from Rs. 377.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 182.28% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 101.7% from Rs. 45.75 crore in December 2021.
|Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.26% returns over the last 6 months and -43.56% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|215.02
|253.44
|377.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|215.02
|253.44
|377.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|196.36
|219.23
|237.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|--
|0.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.60
|-7.92
|26.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.70
|20.82
|27.94
|Depreciation
|6.83
|6.89
|6.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.18
|23.23
|40.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.65
|-8.82
|37.49
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.08
|1.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.61
|-8.74
|38.92
|Interest
|12.60
|12.40
|11.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.21
|-21.14
|27.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.21
|-21.14
|27.92
|Tax
|-6.00
|-5.62
|10.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.21
|-15.51
|17.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.21
|-15.51
|17.27
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|32.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-2.39
|5.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-2.39
|5.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.19
|-2.39
|5.11
|Diluted EPS
|-2.19
|-2.39
|5.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited