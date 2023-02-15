English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.04% from Rs. 377.50 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 182.28% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 101.7% from Rs. 45.75 crore in December 2021.Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.26% returns over the last 6 months and -43.56% over the last 12 months.
    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations215.02253.44377.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations215.02253.44377.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials196.36219.23237.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.19--0.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.60-7.9226.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.7020.8227.94
    Depreciation6.836.896.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1823.2340.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.65-8.8237.49
    Other Income1.050.081.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.61-8.7438.92
    Interest12.6012.4011.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.21-21.1427.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-20.21-21.1427.92
    Tax-6.00-5.6210.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.21-15.5117.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.21-15.5117.27
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-2.395.11
    Diluted EPS-2.19-2.395.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.19-2.395.11
    Diluted EPS-2.19-2.395.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 04:33 pm