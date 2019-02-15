Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 234.68 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 234.68 crore in December 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 243.35 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 264.77% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2018 up 42.85% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2017.
Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2017.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 188.65 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|234.68
|255.80
|243.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|234.68
|255.80
|243.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|186.04
|190.54
|136.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.11
|-20.75
|31.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.89
|23.19
|22.53
|Depreciation
|7.71
|7.67
|7.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.94
|33.65
|33.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.20
|21.49
|11.36
|Other Income
|0.56
|1.18
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.76
|22.68
|11.57
|Interest
|15.61
|15.93
|14.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.16
|6.74
|-2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.16
|6.74
|-2.82
|Tax
|-0.33
|-0.44
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.49
|7.18
|-2.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.49
|7.18
|-2.72
|Equity Share Capital
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.85
|4.56
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.85
|4.56
|-1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.85
|4.56
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|2.85
|4.56
|-1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited