Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 234.68 crore, down 3.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.68 crore in December 2018 down 3.56% from Rs. 243.35 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in December 2018 up 264.77% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2018 up 42.85% from Rs. 19.23 crore in December 2017.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.73 in December 2017.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 188.65 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.21% returns over the last 6 months and -35.50% over the last 12 months.