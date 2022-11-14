Bannari A Spg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore, down 12.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.35% from Rs. 394.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2021.
|Bannari A Spg shares closed at 48.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.69% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|345.95
|383.02
|394.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|345.95
|383.02
|394.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|276.57
|338.58
|258.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.50
|2.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.56
|-77.70
|-11.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.35
|45.42
|40.74
|Depreciation
|8.27
|8.23
|7.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.15
|44.54
|49.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|23.45
|46.12
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.49
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.64
|23.93
|47.89
|Interest
|15.49
|13.62
|16.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.85
|10.32
|31.68
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.85
|10.32
|31.68
|Tax
|-3.76
|2.61
|10.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.09
|7.70
|20.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.09
|7.70
|20.87
|Minority Interest
|-2.70
|-1.82
|-2.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.79
|5.88
|18.81
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.91
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.91
|5.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|0.91
|5.97
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|0.91
|5.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited