Bannari A Spg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore, down 12.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.35% from Rs. 394.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2021. Bannari A Spg shares closed at 48.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.69% over the last 12 months.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations345.95383.02394.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations345.95383.02394.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials276.57338.58258.77
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.502.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.56-77.70-11.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost39.3545.4240.74
Depreciation8.278.237.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.1544.5449.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1723.4546.12
Other Income0.470.491.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6423.9347.89
Interest15.4913.6216.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8510.3231.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.8510.3231.68
Tax-3.762.6110.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.097.7020.87
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.097.7020.87
Minority Interest-2.70-1.82-2.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.795.8818.81
Equity Share Capital32.4232.4215.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.820.915.97
Diluted EPS-1.820.915.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.820.915.97
Diluted EPS-1.820.915.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

