Bannari A Spg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore, down 12.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.35% from Rs. 394.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2021.