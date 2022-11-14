English
    Bannari A Spg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore, down 12.35% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 345.95 crore in September 2022 down 12.35% from Rs. 394.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.79 crore in September 2022 down 162.69% from Rs. 18.81 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2022 down 80.41% from Rs. 55.68 crore in September 2021.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 48.35 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.16% returns over the last 6 months and -28.69% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations345.95383.02394.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations345.95383.02394.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.57338.58258.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.502.89
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.56-77.70-11.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost39.3545.4240.74
    Depreciation8.278.237.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.1544.5449.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.1723.4546.12
    Other Income0.470.491.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.6423.9347.89
    Interest15.4913.6216.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.8510.3231.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.8510.3231.68
    Tax-3.762.6110.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.097.7020.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.097.7020.87
    Minority Interest-2.70-1.82-2.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.795.8818.81
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4215.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.915.97
    Diluted EPS-1.820.915.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.820.915.97
    Diluted EPS-1.820.915.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm