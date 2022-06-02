 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 308.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 102.86% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 59.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.59% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 463.76 449.04 308.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 463.76 449.04 308.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 327.92 285.74 195.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.13 -- 0.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.35 24.17 -3.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 51.28 43.28 36.74
Depreciation 9.93 8.02 8.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 54.76 45.80 42.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.40 42.03 29.01
Other Income 1.55 2.65 0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.95 44.68 29.08
Interest 12.01 11.98 13.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.94 32.69 15.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.94 32.69 15.22
Tax 1.97 11.63 2.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.03 21.06 12.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.03 21.06 12.71
Minority Interest 0.69 -1.41 -0.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.34 19.66 11.89
Equity Share Capital 32.42 32.42 15.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.23 5.81 4.04
Diluted EPS -1.23 5.81 4.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.23 5.81 4.04
Diluted EPS -1.23 5.81 4.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
