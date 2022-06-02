Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 308.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 102.86% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 59.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.59% over the last 12 months.