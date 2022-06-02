Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore, up 50.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 463.76 crore in March 2022 up 50.26% from Rs. 308.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 102.86% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.88 crore in March 2022 down 38.44% from Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 59.75 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.95% returns over the last 6 months and 9.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|463.76
|449.04
|308.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|463.76
|449.04
|308.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|327.92
|285.74
|195.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.13
|--
|0.69
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.35
|24.17
|-3.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|51.28
|43.28
|36.74
|Depreciation
|9.93
|8.02
|8.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.76
|45.80
|42.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.40
|42.03
|29.01
|Other Income
|1.55
|2.65
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.95
|44.68
|29.08
|Interest
|12.01
|11.98
|13.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.94
|32.69
|15.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.94
|32.69
|15.22
|Tax
|1.97
|11.63
|2.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.03
|21.06
|12.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.03
|21.06
|12.71
|Minority Interest
|0.69
|-1.41
|-0.82
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.34
|19.66
|11.89
|Equity Share Capital
|32.42
|32.42
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|5.81
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|5.81
|4.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|5.81
|4.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|5.81
|4.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited