Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore in March 2021 up 10.77% from Rs. 278.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021 up 240.21% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021 up 158.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 104.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.81% returns over the last 6 months and 160.07% over the last 12 months.