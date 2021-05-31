MARKET NEWS

Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore in March 2021 up 10.77% from Rs. 278.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021 up 240.21% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021 up 158.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2020.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 104.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.81% returns over the last 6 months and 160.07% over the last 12 months.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations308.64297.34278.62
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations308.64297.34278.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.61173.29151.87
Purchase of Traded Goods0.690.720.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.5520.2045.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost36.7434.9634.95
Depreciation8.098.224.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses42.0534.3736.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0125.575.70
Other Income0.070.204.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0825.789.91
Interest13.8716.2819.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.229.49-9.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax15.229.49-9.88
Tax2.501.45-1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.718.04-8.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.718.04-8.59
Minority Interest-0.820.110.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.898.15-8.48
Equity Share Capital15.7515.7515.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.045.10-5.45
Diluted EPS4.045.10-5.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.045.10-5.45
Diluted EPS4.045.10-5.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bannari A Spg #Bannari Amman Spinning Mills #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General
first published: May 31, 2021 07:55 pm

