Bannari A Spg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore, up 10.77% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 308.64 crore in March 2021 up 10.77% from Rs. 278.62 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2021 up 240.21% from Rs. 8.48 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.17 crore in March 2021 up 158.3% from Rs. 14.39 crore in March 2020.
Bannari A Spg EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.45 in March 2020.
Bannari A Spg shares closed at 104.55 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 125.81% returns over the last 6 months and 160.07% over the last 12 months.
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|308.64
|297.34
|278.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|308.64
|297.34
|278.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|195.61
|173.29
|151.87
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.69
|0.72
|0.06
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.55
|20.20
|45.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.74
|34.96
|34.95
|Depreciation
|8.09
|8.22
|4.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.05
|34.37
|36.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.01
|25.57
|5.70
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.20
|4.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.08
|25.78
|9.91
|Interest
|13.87
|16.28
|19.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.22
|9.49
|-9.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.22
|9.49
|-9.88
|Tax
|2.50
|1.45
|-1.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|12.71
|8.04
|-8.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|12.71
|8.04
|-8.59
|Minority Interest
|-0.82
|0.11
|0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|11.89
|8.15
|-8.48
|Equity Share Capital
|15.75
|15.75
|15.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|5.10
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|5.10
|-5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.04
|5.10
|-5.45
|Diluted EPS
|4.04
|5.10
|-5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited