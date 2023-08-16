Bannari A Spg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.27 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.27 crore in June 2023 down 29.7% from Rs. 383.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 181.41% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2023 down 37.94% from Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2022.

Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.