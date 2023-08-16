English
    Bannari A Spg Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.27 crore, down 29.7% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.27 crore in June 2023 down 29.7% from Rs. 383.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.79 crore in June 2023 down 181.41% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.96 crore in June 2023 down 37.94% from Rs. 32.16 crore in June 2022.

    Bannari A Spg shares closed at 46.00 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.91% returns over the last 6 months and -12.80% over the last 12 months.

    Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations269.27380.15383.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations269.27380.15383.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials239.67228.48338.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.180.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.8865.57-77.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.9041.6545.42
    Depreciation9.309.898.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.4539.7744.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.84-5.4123.45
    Other Income0.824.230.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.66-1.1723.93
    Interest15.7313.8413.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.07-15.0110.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.07-15.0110.32
    Tax-1.88-4.852.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.19-10.167.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.19-10.167.70
    Minority Interest-1.59-0.11-1.82
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.79-10.275.88
    Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.580.91
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.580.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-1.580.91
    Diluted EPS-0.74-1.580.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 10:00 am

